Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

