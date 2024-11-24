Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
