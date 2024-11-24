Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,344.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

