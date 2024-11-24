Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 867.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 603,368 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $116,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Broadcom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

