Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $851,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $20,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 564,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 314,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

