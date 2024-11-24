Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

