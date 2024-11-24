Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

