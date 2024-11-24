Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,961 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after purchasing an additional 359,290 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 999,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

