Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $123.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

