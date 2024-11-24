Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

