Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$85.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total transaction of C$1,124,678.76. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,367. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

