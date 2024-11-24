Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

