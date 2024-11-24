Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Cut by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.0 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.