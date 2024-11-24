Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

