Capital Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 99.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 267,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after buying an additional 133,326 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.