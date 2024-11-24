Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.