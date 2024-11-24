Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.
Carter’s has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.
Carter’s Price Performance
Shares of CRI opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI
About Carter’s
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carter’s
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.