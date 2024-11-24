Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,073 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $321.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

