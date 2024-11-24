Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,276,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS MTUM opened at $214.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

