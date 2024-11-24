Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,621 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

