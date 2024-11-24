Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 283,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

