Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.