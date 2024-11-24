Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 669.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 457,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 389,377 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 236,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BALT opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

