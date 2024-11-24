Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JULW. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,400,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

JULW stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.