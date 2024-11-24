Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $60.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

