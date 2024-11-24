Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

