Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,018 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $83,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 591,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.59 and its 200 day moving average is $374.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

