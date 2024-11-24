Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 164,491 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

