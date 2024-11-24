Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after buying an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after buying an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after buying an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $328.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.43 and a 200 day moving average of $338.82. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

