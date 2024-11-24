Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $72,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter.

JPME stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $109.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $421.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

