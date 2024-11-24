Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 484.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,393 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

