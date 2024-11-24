Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 661 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

