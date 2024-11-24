Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 573,282 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $19.84.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
