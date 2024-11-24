C&F Financial Corporation Declares Cash DividendOn November 21, 2024, C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced the declaration of a cash dividend by its board of directors. The dividend, totaling 44 cents per share, is set to be payable on J

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read C&F Financial’s 8K filing here.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories