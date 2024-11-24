CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$169.83.

GIB.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$171.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$156.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 1-year low of C$132.06 and a 1-year high of C$160.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

