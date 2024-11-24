Champlain Investment Partners LLC Makes New $16.06 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,972,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 604,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SSD opened at $184.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.42 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,787.48. This trade represents a 15.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. This represents a 36.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

