Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 107,025 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $175,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

