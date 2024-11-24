Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,113 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $171,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $487.62 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.59.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. This represents a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

