Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $199,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,052.58 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9,422.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8,593.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

