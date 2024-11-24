Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Brookfield worth $189,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 8.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $218,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

