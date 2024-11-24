Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $181,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 286,281 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $15,509,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 32,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $18.25 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

