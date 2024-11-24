Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM) Plans Annual Dividend of $47.50

Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 47.50 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Chatham Stock Performance

Shares of CHTM stock opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. Chatham has a twelve month low of $1,700.00 and a twelve month high of $1,974.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,800.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,800.00.

Get Chatham alerts:

About Chatham

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chatham Corporation manufactures printing machinery and equipment. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.