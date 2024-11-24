Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM) Plans Annual Dividend of $47.50

Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 47.50 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Chatham Stock Performance
Shares of CHTM stock opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. Chatham has a twelve month low of $1,700.00 and a twelve month high of $1,974.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,800.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,800.00.
About Chatham
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.