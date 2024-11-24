Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

