Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 1,550 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,979,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 506.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 251,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $171.05.
Keysight Technologies Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
