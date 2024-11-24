Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.27. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.