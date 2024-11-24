Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 324,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

