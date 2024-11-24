Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $73,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 263.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,197,000 after acquiring an additional 973,145 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 642,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 580,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

