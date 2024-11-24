Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

