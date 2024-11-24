Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Civeo has a payout ratio of 185.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Civeo to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of CVEO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Civeo has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $336.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.59 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

