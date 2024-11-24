CMG Holdings Group Faces Reporting Issue with Form 10Q

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. recently encountered a reporting hiccup when the Form 10Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 was mistakenly filed on November 15, 2024. The company has promptly acknowledged the error and is collaborating with its auditor to rectify the situation by amending the form promptly.

According to the 8-K SEC filing dated November 20, 2024, CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a Nevada corporation with headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, and led by Chief Executive Officer Glenn Laken, stated that the inadvertently filed Form 10Q is under review and will be corrected expeditiously. The company’s telephone number, as per the filing, is (773) 770-3440.

CMG Holdings Group affirmed its commitment to ensuring compliance with regulatory obligations and providing transparent and accurate financial information to its stakeholders. The company’s proactive approach in addressing this matter reflects its dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

As an emerging growth company, CMG Holdings Group has indicated in the filing that it has chosen not to avail itself of the extended transition period for conforming with any new or revised financial accounting standards as allowed under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. The company continues to focus on executing its business strategy and maintaining efficient operations.

For further updates on this development and other significant events concerning CMG Holdings Group, investors and market observers are encouraged to stay tuned for additional disclosures as the situation progresses.

Please note that the content of the 8-K filing has been summarized and reported accurately, and any potential implications stemming from the delayed filing will be closely monitored by the company and relevant regulatory bodies.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc; and CMG Holding Group segments.

