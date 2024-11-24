Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,331,192,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,983,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,620,000 after acquiring an additional 822,936 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,886,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,155,000 after purchasing an additional 713,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.