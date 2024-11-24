Comparing Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97% Century Therapeutics -4,837.73% -61.66% -31.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 8 0 2.89 Century Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prime Medicine and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 314.06%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 858.68%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Medicine and Century Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine N/A N/A -$198.13 million ($2.05) -1.56 Century Therapeutics $2.68 million 38.33 -$136.67 million ($1.85) -0.65

Century Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Prime Medicine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

